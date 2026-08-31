Baltimore pair wins $100K scratch-off, plans trip to Ivory Coast

BALTIMORE — A father-daughter duo is already making plans after winning $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Usually, the pair would play the lottery together and occasionally win $50 to $100. But when the daughter won $100,000, it was time to celebrate.

Even with the excitement, the father and daughter remained focused when they claimed the prize Aug. 26 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

First came paying the bills. Then came planning a very nice trip.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a trip to the West African nation of Côte d'Ivoire, also known as the Ivory Coast, is in the works.

The pair also plans to make investments and save for the future while continuing to play the lottery from time to time.

Lottery officials said the winning $10 Rose Gold scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Sunoco Plus station in the 4700 block of York Road in Baltimore.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.