Baltimore opens world's first public AI youth computer lab in underserved community

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City officially opened what officials are calling the world's first AI youth computer lab for public use, marking a significant investment in underserved communities.

The city cut the ribbon Thursday outside the Greenmount Recreation Center on Greenmount Avenue, officially launching the new computer lab designed to bring cutting-edge technology to East Baltimore.

"We are so proud that Greenmount is now the home to the world's first AI computer lab for public use right here and East Baltimore," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The computer lab features access to the latest AI technology and was created to teach the community about artificial intelligence and its various applications.

"This lab is equipped with the best of the best technology for our residents to use, and more importantly, they'll have access to programming and classes to learn how to use this lab responsibly and use AI and I responsible manner," Scott said.

The opening event included the launch of a series of classes focusing on AI ethics and AI prompting 101.

Councilman Jermaine Jones of District 12 said it was important for the city to choose a community like Greenmount for this AI lab.

"We're getting ahead of the curve, and this is what investment looks like—not giving our children the bare minimum and the things that they need, but a little extra, the little extra things that they want and they are interested in, and that's what I'm most proud of today," Jones said.

Jones said the lab demonstrates the city's commitment to showing people in underserved communities the importance of equal opportunity.

"We're bringing the resources to the communities that need them the most, because unlike other cities in this country, we still value and prioritize equity," said Kenya Asli, director of Broadband and Digital Equity.

"This is AI lab is your space; use it to learn, use it to build, and use it to imagine was possible," said Andrew Gilman, NWN chief marketing officer.

Officials said additional programs and AI certification classes will begin in September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

