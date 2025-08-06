Baltimore nonprofit provides teachers with free creative materials through annual art supply donation program

BALTIMORE — SCRAP B-More is hosting its annual back-to-school art donation event where teachers can receive bags of unique art supplies for their classrooms.

The creative materials being offered aren't typical school supplies, making these donations particularly valuable for educators looking to enhance their art programs.

"We put together craft bags which is a lot of material, not the typical stuff that she would get in a regular back to school bag," said Nancy Hotchkiss, director of SCRAP B-More.

Each bag contains a unique assortment of donated items including yarn, colorful paper, fabric and other creative materials.

One nonprofit is helping teachers get the resources they need, hear how they are trying to help Local nonprofit offers teachers free art supplies through annual donation event

"Every year we do between 50 and 100 bags, which is great to just get those in the hands of teachers who are already trying to think about some thing else they might want to do in their classrooms," Hotchkiss said.

The program has received positive feedback over the past four years from teachers seeking to incorporate more art into their curriculum.

Hotchkiss says she's pleased to support local educators who might not otherwise have access to these specialized materials.

"We know that there are a lot of challenges financial challenges anyway that we can help is great," she said.

The giveaway runs August 13 through the 16, with teachers able to select a specific time and day to collect their supplies after registering.

Registration remains open until August 13, and SCRAP B-More will accommodate as many teachers as possible while supplies last.

Community members can also sponsor a bag of art supplies for a teacher for just $5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.