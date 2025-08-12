Baltimore neighbors search for hope after mass shooting leaves man dead, little girl injured

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City neighborhood in search of hope two days after a mass shooting left a man dead and five-year-old girl wounded.

"We just need to be safe everywhere. Not just here, everywhere," said Cynthia Birden.

She cares for her grandmother close to where the shooting took place near the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue.

News of the deadly violence has left Birden not only in fear of her own safety, but also children in the neighborhood.

"It's dangerous, and like I said, I'm scared to go to the market or just run to the store. And our kids are not safe out here, it's just sad," Birden told WMAR-2 News.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton, who represents the impacted area, called Saturday's tragedy "Another stark reminder of the epidemic-level public health crisis that demands our collective attention and action…"

On social media Middleton said "Everyone must remain steadfast in seeking insights from those most affected, including the continuous development of meaningful solutions that bring hope and healing."