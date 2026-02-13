Baltimore neighbors frustrated with trash pickup

BALTIMORE — Teaike Butts told WMAR-2 News that her back alley in the Belair Edison neighborhood has been a mess with trash for weeks.

"The last time they came was before the storm, so you know, we're at the middle of February now so," Butts said.

Trash pickup was paused, then altered during and after the snowstorm because of road conditions.

But on Tuesday, Baltimore DPW announced it will resume normal rear alley trash and recycling collection.

Two days later, Teaike said that it hasn't made a difference for her so far.

"When they first announced they were coming back to pick up, everybody started putting their stuff back out, but then nobody came," she explained. "It's just difficult because I have neighbors that are elderly and disabled people just can't go haul in their trash. And I don't have a truck to haul the trash to the dump, and I can't even rent a U-Haul cause they'll charge you."

She's been calling 311 every other day for the past two weeks.

"They were pretty much telling me, we can give you the number if you want to file a complaint to the mayor's office, but I'm like, what do we do at that point?"

She said to make matters worse, she's right around the corner from the dump and has seen other areas in the city have successful trash pickup.

"I'm just trying to figure out why this area has been ignored when I know they've gotten multiple calls from people around here, my neighbors, I've seen in passing."

WMAR-2 News reached out to the city for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.