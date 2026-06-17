Baltimore man sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for his role in East Baltimore shootout

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was given a federal prison term today in connection with an attempted drive-by shooting.

James Beverly Jr. was sentenced to 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with the East Baltimore shootout.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office—District of Maryland, in February 2024, Beverly was standing on a corner in East Baltimore with his jacket and pants pockets filled with fentanyl and cocaine base packaged for distribution.

He also had a loaded semi-automatic pistol on him. He can't legally have a gun on him as a result of prior felony convictions for first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, officials say.

A dark-colored SUV would eventually pull up near Beverly. The passenger started shooting at him, approximately 10 rounds. Beverly fell down and stayed on the ground as the shooter fired additional bullets.

When the shooting stopped and the SUV began driving away, Beverly started shooting back. Surveillance footage shows Beverly shooting at the SUV 11 times after he was no longer being shot at.

Beverly threw the gun into a deli close by. Baltimore police later arrested him. They would find drugs and money on him as well as the gun he threw in the deli.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Charles Doerrer, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and Commissioner Richard Worley, Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

“Drive-by shootings create fear, violence, and instability in our neighborhoods,” Hayes said. “Beverly demonstrated a reckless disregard for human life, and today’s sentence holds him accountable. Importantly, because this is a federal sentence, there is no possibility of parole. Our office remains committed to protecting our communities from violent offenders like Beverly.”

