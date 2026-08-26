Baltimore man Justin Reeves sentenced to 63 months for setting multiple properties on fire

BALTIMORE — 29-year-old Justin Michael Reeves pled guilty to setting multiple properties on fire in North Baltimore.

He was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office—District of Maryland, Reeves set a fire at a North Baltimore home on May 10, 2025. He would later go back to the home and spread burning materials throughout the structure along with the garage door.

A surveillance camera near the scene recorded Reeves starting the fire, and his cellphone also pinged him to the location at the time of the fire.

Days later, on May 14th, Reeves set another fire, per officials.

The flames during this incident would spread to the property next door. Fire fighters would later put the blaze out. Again, his cellphone would again ping his location at the scene, and he was seen on surveillance footage. Reeves would later go to the back of property to take pictures of the damage.

Nine days later on May 25, the 29-year-old would start another fire at a North Baltimore home in which someone was sleeping in a second-floor bedroom.

Like the other two incidents, he would be seen via surveillance footage at the property. The footage shows him walking back and forth wearing the same outfit from the May 14 fire.

Reeves was arrested on May 28 by Baltimore City Police. They seized his cellphone, which had uncovered internet searches about the fires, property records in the area of the fires, and searches relating to additional fires that occurred in the same area in 2024.

