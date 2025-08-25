Baltimore man handed consecutive life sentences for gunning down two women on home porch

BALTIMORE — After five-years of litigation, a Baltimore man learned his fate for murdering two women back in 2020.

On Monday Dandre Woods-Bethel was handed two Life sentences for shooting and killing Michelle Green and Julie Rice on Clifton Park Terrace.

Both women were reportedly on Bethel's front porch, when he came out telling them “y’all need to clear the block."

Soon after, Bethel returned and opened fire killing the two.

WMAR-2 News previously reported that Bethel personally called 911 after the shooting.

RELATED: Gunman called 911 after fatally shooting two women Saturday in NE Baltimore

Prior to being interviewed by investigators, Bethel made numerous incriminating statements such as “I should have used hollow points,” “I didn’t mean to hurt them," “I was just protecting my family,” and “I hope I didn’t hit no babies.”

When detectives did actually start speaking with him, Bethel was quoted asking “How many caskets?”

Bethel told police he thought the women were trying to break into his home, threatening he and his family's safety.

Prosecutors did not say why Green and Rice were on Bethel's porch.

“Ensuring that this defendant is never able to threaten and kill more victims after five years of legal battling is a testament to the Baltimore Police Department’s and Assistant State’s Attorney Yeager’s tenacity and perseverance," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

