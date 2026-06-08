Baltimore man gets 50-year sentence for 'execution-style murder' at Johnston Square Apartments

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man learned his fate after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Paul Lee in the Johnston Square neighborhood.

Tyrone Epps, 64, was sentenced to life, suspending all but 50 years, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred at the Johnston Square Apartments on November 13, 2024, just before 8:50 a.m.

Officers responded to the lobby of the complex in the 500 block of East Preston Street and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lee was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Staff at the apartment complex told police Epps was a tenant at the complex.

Investigators recovered and reviewed audio and video surveillance of the apartment lobby, which showed Epps approach Lee and appear to attempt to get into an argument with him.

Lee, however, did not appear to engage with Epps.

Moments later, Epps pointed a gun at Lee, who attempted to retreat.

Epps fired three times at Lee, striking him twice while he was trying to hide behind another person.

After the shooting, Epps fled the scene on foot and was later apprehended by officers.

Epps told police Lee was harassing him when he moved into the building, and said he grew tired of his behavior before confessing to getting his gun, following Lee down into the lobby, and shooting him.

"The sentence imposed today ensures that Mr. Epps will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated for the execution-style murder of Paul Lee," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "While no sentence can ever restore what was taken from Mr. Lee's family and loved ones, I hope this outcome provides a measure of justice and closure as they continue to mourn this tremendous loss. I commend Judge Dorsey for recognizing the significant threat this defendant poses to the community and handing down the maximum penalty under the plea agreement."