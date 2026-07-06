Baltimore man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of girlfriend over payment dispute, charging docs say

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal more details about what led to the deadly stabbing of a 56-year-old woman in East Baltimore.

Toi Stukes, 50, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

On June 20, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of East 25th Street following reports of a cutting incident.

Police found the victim, identified as Shonda Singleton, lying on the floor and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Charging documents reveal that tenants told police the suspect, later identified as Stukes, lived in the same apartment complex.

Officers went to Stukes' apartment, but received no response, prompting police to obtain a key from maintenance staff.

Stukes was found inside the apartment and taken into custody. Charging documents state he had blood on him but no visible injuries, and appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A witness told officers they heard a commotion and verbal argument coming from one of the apartments. The witness said they opened their door and saw someone leaving the apartment and walking toward the stairwell with a large knife protruding from their pants pocket.

Police showed the witness a photo array, and they identified Stukes as the person they saw.

Another witness told police that Stukes was the person who assaulted Singleton.

The witness said Singleton and Stukes were dating, and she had requested Stukes' assistance to set up her new phone.

Charging documents indicate that Stukes wanted payment for his services, and when she did not provide money, he became agitated.

During the argument, the witness said they saw Stukes repeatedly strike Singleton with his hands and fists, and also pull out her hair.

When the witness left to seek help, they saw Stukes repeatedly stab Singleton.

Officers discovered a trail of blood droplets on the hallway floor that led from Singleton's apartment to Stukes' apartment via the stairwell.

Stukes is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, he was taken to Central Booking.