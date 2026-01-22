Baltimore man charged with murder after confessing to stabbing boyfriend, dumping body in Leakin Park

BALTIMORE — 30-year-old Eric Jones Jr. has been charged with first and second-degree assault of Dashond Johnson. Jones is alleged to have also stabbed and killed Johnson.

On January 19, Baltimore Police arrived at 24 S. Bernice Street in response to a missing persons report.

Police spoke to Johnson's sister, who said she had not seen or heard from him in over two weeks, as she was concerned for his safety, according to charging documents.

Officers also spoke to the roommate and resident at 24 S. Bernice Street, who said Johnson lived there with his boyfriend.

His roommate told authorities he had traveled out of town for the holidays and didn't see Johnson at all since he got back.

Later, police facetimed Eric Jones Jr. Jones told them on the night of January 2, 2026, he got into a serious argument with Johnson; Johnson "stormed out" of the house.

Jones ended by saying he had not seen Johnson since the argument.

According to the Baltimore Police, the homicide unit was brought into the fold as the circumstances of the disappearance felt suspicious.

The preliminary investigation revealed a follow-up to a suspicious 911 call with a nearby resident.

Police say the resident stated that she heard a male outside screaming "Oh my God, Oh my God" multiple times.

Looking out the window, she saw a male stumble from 24 S. Bernice St., clutching his chest. The man then collapsed between two parked vehicles.

She said a second male would come out of the house at 24 S. Bernice St. and looked at the male who collapsed. The second male retrieved a folding cart from the front yard and placed the unresponsive male in it.

The second male went back inside the house. Shortly after, he went back outside fully dressed and pushed the cart down the street towards an alley.

She says she saw the second male the following morning (Jan 3), scrubbing the front steps and sidewalk in front of 24 S. Bernice St.

Detectives later spoke with Johnson's sister, who said her brother told her in recent conversations that his relationship with Jones had been on a downward spiral over the past year.

He told her their arguments at times had become physically violent. In addition, Johnson told his sister that if anything were to happen to him, Eric Jones Jr. would be responsible.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the house on S. Bernice St.

During their search, luminol was used to detect blood in the home.

The bedroom, living room, and front doorway yielded positive reactions consistent with the presence of blood and or cleaned bloodstain patterns.

Eric Jones Jr. was brought in by the homicide unit for questioning. Jones voluntarily waived his Miranda rights.

Jones confessed and admitted to getting into a physical altercation with Johnson and stabbing him multiple times, according to charging documents.

Police say he admitted to putting Johnson into a wagon, covering it with a suitcase, and taking his body to Leakin Park.

There, he said he covered Johnson's body with stones.

Jones used Google Earth to show detectives where he dumped the body. Detectives with body-worn cameras, along with Jones, went to the said location.

Police recovered Johnson's body. The scene was assessed by the Baltimore Police Crime Lab and the Chief Medical Examiner.