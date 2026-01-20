BALTIMORE — A man's body was pulled from the water along the Gwynns Falls trail in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

The discovery was made just before 8:30am in the 2800 block of W. Baltimore Street.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, as they tell us "signs of trauma were found on the victim's body."

Detectives are currently questioning a person of interest.

WMAR-2 News captured these pictures from the scene Man's body discovered in the water along Gwynns Falls trail, police investigating as homicide

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.