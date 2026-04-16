Baltimore leaders cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Chick Webb Recreation Center in East Baltimore

City leaders cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Chick Webb Recreation Center, marking the official opening of a long-awaited investment in East Baltimore.

Newly renovated Chick Webb Recreation Center opens in East Baltimore Newly renovated Chick Webb Recreation Center opens in East Baltimore

The space features updated basketball courts, a pool, fitness spaces, and a recording studio. Officials said the center is designed to serve multiple generations and is about more than just a building.

Officials called the project a major investment in a community that has faced years of disinvestment, noting that projects like this are about giving young people opportunities. Chick Webb President Catherine Benton-Jones said the center is about giving the community what it actually needs.

"Without the resources you don't have no community. You just got people. Give the people what they need and not what you think they want," Benton-Jones said.

The center is part of a broader push to invest in the neighborhood and create a space for learning and community.