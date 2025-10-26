Baltimore Lantern Parade celebrates 26th year with 1,500 community-made lanterns at Patterson Park

The Baltimore Lantern Parade returned to Patterson Park for its 26th year, transforming the community gathering from a handful of handmade lanterns with real candles into a spectacular celebration featuring 1,500 community lanterns, artist creations, and elaborate floats.

"It started with a handful of community members at Creative Alliance and Nana Projects, and they actually, the first lanterns that they made, were hand built and had real candles inside of them," said Rachel Rush, Director of the Creative Alliance.

The annual event showcases the beauty, fun, and diversity of Baltimore through illuminated artworks created by local residents and artists.

"The lantern parade is our love letter to Baltimore," Rush said.

The Creative Alliance, which organizes the parade, focuses on highlighting local talent throughout the celebration.

"Our mission at Creative Alliance is to have our local artists shine," Rush said.

For those who missed this year's parade, organizers extend an open invitation for 2026's event.

"We are here to invite 10,000 of our closest friends to come and celebrate our diverse community," Rush said. "It's community driven and it will always be driven by the community and we're just here to celebrate each other."

Community members interested in creating their own lanterns for next year's festival can participate in workshops run by the Creative Alliance throughout the month of October.

