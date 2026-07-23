Baltimore kids smash a 2,000-pound birthday cake with Duff Goldman to celebrate Mr. Bubble's 65th birthday

Kids from around Baltimore got to smash and splash today in West Covington Park.

In celebration of Mr. Bubble Bath turning 65, Baltimore celebrity chef Duff Goldman and his team made a 2,000-pound cake.

On Goldman's count the kids dived in and tasted the sweet treat.

"A smash cake is really fun. It's a great way to celebrate a big milestone," Goldman says.

The yellow cake was decorated with a fondant Mr. Bubble and cupcakes hidden inside each rosette around the edge.

After the kids got messy, they got to enjoy an Mr. Bubble splash area with bath-time sculpting foam soap, bath color fizzies, and bath-time markers.