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Baltimore kicks off St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with parade at Washington Monument in Mount Vernon

Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument
KJ Simpson
Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument
Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument
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Marching bands, bagpipes, and Irish dancing filled Mount Vernon two days before the holiday.

WATCH: Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument

Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument

Baltimore got an early start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day, with a parade kicking off this afternoon at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon.

People lined the streets to watch marching bands, bagpipe music, and Irish dancing.

The Oriole Bird also made a special appearance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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