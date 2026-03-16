Baltimore kicks off St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with parade at Washington Monument in Mount Vernon

Marching bands, bagpipes, and Irish dancing filled Mount Vernon two days before the holiday.

WATCH: Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument Baltimore St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at Washington Monument

Baltimore got an early start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day, with a parade kicking off this afternoon at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon.

People lined the streets to watch marching bands, bagpipe music, and Irish dancing.

The Oriole Bird also made a special appearance.

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