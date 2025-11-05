Baltimore Fire Department graduates over 55 new firefighters and paramedics in largest class

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire Department celebrated one of its largest graduating classes, welcoming over 55 new firefighters and paramedics ready to serve their community.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Baltimore City Fire Academy, marking a significant milestone for the department as it continues to grow its ranks with dedicated public servants.

"We're happy just ecstatic to get a class this big graduating today," said Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace.

Wallace emphasized the importance of seeing so many people committed to serving their communities through emergency services.

Among the graduates is Ellis Winston, a new EMT who expressed his enthusiasm for beginning his career in public service.

"Excited to get out to the field to be to work, and to give back to the community knowing that they are downgrading unit now knowing that we're actually going to make an impact. It's exciting," Winston said.

The nine-month training program challenged recruits both mentally and physically, requiring them to develop crucial teamwork skills essential for emergency response work.

"We have to learn how to work as a team there's no individuality here and coming in as individuals and trying to mesh. All into one is tough, but we all make it work and we all come together," Winston said.

Despite the rigorous training demands, Winston finds the work rewarding, knowing the positive impact he and his fellow firefighters will have on people's lives during critical moments.

"To know that I can give back and to be able to make a difference in somebody's worst day to put a smile on somebody's face, even in the time of need," Winston said.

Chief Wallace hopes to maintain this recruitment momentum to ensure the department continues expanding its capacity to serve Baltimore residents.

"This is a career that is very rewarding, but it also humbles you along the way as well people need us people need them," Wallace said.

According to Wallace, the next recruiting classes for fire and EMT paramedics are scheduled to begin at the start of 2026.

