Baltimore entrepreneur launches mobile art and karaoke studio to bring creativity to city communities

A Baltimore entrepreneur is bringing a mobile art and karaoke studio to city communities to make creativity accessible.

WATCH: Mobile art and karaoke studio brings creativity to Baltimore neighborhoods Mobile art and karaoke studio brings creativity to Baltimore neighborhoods

Krystal Bailey founded Creative Chaos Mobile Art Studio, which officially launched on Saturday. Bailey said her own life experiences inspired her to do something positive.

"I launched this bus to bring art and creativity and music to everyone," Bailey said.

"Especially in the times that we're living in, people could use a little bit of a pick-me-up, a little bit of fun," Bailey said.

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