Baltimore DPW to temporarily lower fluoride levels in drinking water due to supply issues

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will reduce the level of fluoride in its drinking water system beginning this week due to ongoing national supply chain challenges, partially caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Fluoride levels will be lowered from 0.7 milligrams per liter to 0.4 milligrams per liter at the Ashburton and Montebello filtration plants. Drinking water will remain safe and meet all federal and state water quality standards.

"This is an adjustment driven solely by supply availability," said DPW Director Matthew Garbark. "We remain committed to providing safe, high-quality drinking water."

A key hydrofluorosilicic acid supplier in Israel, which produces a compound commonly used for water fluoridation, has experienced significant operational disruptions.

Although federal and state regulations do not require the addition of fluoride during water treatment, it is widely used as a public health measure to help prevent tooth decay and strengthen teeth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, American Dental Association, and American Academy of Pediatrics support community water fluoridation as a safe and effective public health measure.

WSSC Water announced last week that it is temporarily reducing the level of fluoride added to its drinking water. This will impact its Potomac and Patuxent Water Filtration Plants.