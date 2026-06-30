Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through July 4; cooling centers open

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott along with the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is encouraging residents to take immediate precautions as the area prepares for a prolonged period of extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Extreme Heat Warning; Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor has also declared Code Red Extreme Heat Alert beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and continuing through Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Residents are urged to stay informed, stay indoors as much as possible during peak heat hours, remain hydrated, and check on older adults, neighbors, and others who may be at greater risk of heat-related illness.

“Protecting the health and well-being of Baltimore residents is our top priority,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“During heat waves, please take care of yourself: drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and find air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. The City is taking precautions and providing resources where possible, but we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves, loved ones, and neighbors. Looking out for one another can save lives.”

DPW Service Modifications

To assist City employees during the heat emergency, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is pausing residential recycling collections beginning Wednesday, July 1, through the rest of the week to protect sanitation workers during the extreme heat and allow crews to prioritize trash collection.

Residential Recycling Centers will adjust hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the remainder of the week. Residents should expect additional changes to sanitation operations due to the weather.

Scheduled trash collection will continue, including on Friday, July 3, despite the City holiday. Residents should place out only trash for collection this week. As part of DPW's seasonal heat safety measures, collection routes begin as early as 5:00 a.m. through September 30, 2026. Residents are encouraged to place materials at their collection location the night before their scheduled pickup.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Adjusted Hours

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) has implemented the following operational adjustments for July 1 to July 5 to prioritize the health and safety of residents, visitors, and employees while continuing to provide critical services.

All outdoor BCRP athletic programming, including track practices, will be cancelled during the Code Red period. Tennis Camp activities will be moved indoors during periods of extreme heat. Athletic permits have not been cancelled. However, permit holders have received the attached letter encouraging them to reschedule activities during the extreme heat.

To ensure the safety of campers and staff, all camp activities will remain indoors during periods of extreme heat and all transportation will utilize air-conditioned buses. Camps that have scheduled swim trips will continue as planned, providing a safe cooling activity (Monday for Teen Camp; Wednesday and Thursday for other camps). All outdoor recreation programming will be suspended, the Carrie Murray program activities will move indoors, and the July 1 Virginia S. Baker Camp - Tree Trekkers trip has been rescheduled.

Extended Hours for City and Neighborhood Pools

All Park Pools and Neighborhood Pools will operate under an expanded, unified schedule with extended evening hours. Additionally, all Neighborhood Pools that would normally be closed on Sunday will remain open during the Code Red event to maximize access to safe, supervised swimming opportunities for Baltimore City residents.

Pools will be open from Wednesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 2:

12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

2:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.

5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.

7:00 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.

Pools will be open from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5:

11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

1:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.

4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

6:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.

Extreme Heat Cooling Centers

From Wednesday, July 1, through Sunday, July 5, the City will offer the below locations as community cooling centers.

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Wednesday, July 1. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)

Cooling Center Name

Address

Hours of Operation

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Rd.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th St.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

ShopRite of Howard Park*

4601 Liberty Heights Ave.

6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Oliver Senior Center

1700 Gay St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Beans and Bread

400 S. Bond St.

10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Manna House

435 E. 25th St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St.

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center

620 Fallsway

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Thursday, July 2. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)



Cooling Center Name

Address

Hours of Operation

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Rd.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th St.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

ShopRite of Howard Park*

4601 Liberty Heights Ave.

6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Oliver Senior Center

1700 Gay St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Beans and Bread

400 S. Bond St.

10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Manna House

435 E. 25th St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St.

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center

620 Fallsway

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Herring Run Recreation Center

5001 Sinclair Ln.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center

4910 Park Heights Ave.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Coldstream Recreation Center

1401 Fillmore St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Chick Webb Recreation Center

632 Eden St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Morrell Park Recreation Center

2651 Tolley St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center

1201 Pennsylvania Ave.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center

835 Allendale St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Mora Crossman Recreation Center

701 Rappolla St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center

2601 E. Baltimore St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Middle Branch Recreation Center

201 Reedbird Ave.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Solo Gibbs Recreation Center

1044 Leadenhall St.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Woodhome Recreation Center

7310 Moyer Ave.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Cahill Recreation Center

4001 Clifton Ave.

6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Friday, July 3. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)



Cooling Center Name

Address

Hours of Operation

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Rd.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th St.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

ShopRite of Howard Park*

4601 Liberty Heights Ave.

6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Oliver Senior Center

1700 Gay St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Beans and Bread

400 S. Bond St.

10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Manna House

435 E. 25th St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St.

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center

620 Fallsway

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Herring Run Recreation Center

5001 Sinclair Ln.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center

4910 Park Heights Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Coldstream Recreation Center

1401 Fillmore St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Chick Webb Recreation Center

632 Eden St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Morrell Park Recreation Center

2651 Tolley St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center

1201 Pennsylvania Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center

835 Allendale St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Mora Crossman Recreation Center

701 Rappolla St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00pm

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center

2601 E. Baltimore St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Middle Branch Recreation Center

201 Reedbird Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Solo Gibbs Recreation Center

1044 Leadenhall St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Woodhome Recreation Center

7310 Moyer Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Cahill Recreation Center

4001 Clifton Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Saturday, July 4. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)



Cooling Center Name

Address

Hours of Operation

Cherry Hill Homes

2700 Spelman Rd.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Brooklyn Homes

4140 10th St.

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

ShopRite of Howard Park*

4601 Liberty Heights Ave.

6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Harford Senior Center

4920 Harford Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Hatton Senior Center

2825 Fait Ave.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Oliver Senior Center

1700 Gay St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

1601 Baker St.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

4501 Reisterstown Rd.

9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Beans and Bread

400 S. Bond St.

10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Franciscan Center

101 W. 23rd St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Manna House

435 E. 25th St.

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

My Sisters Place (open to women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St.

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center

620 Fallsway

10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Herring Run Recreation Center

5001 Sinclair Ln.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center

4910 Park Heights Ave.

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Coldstream Recreation Center

1401 Fillmore St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Chick Webb Recreation Center

632 Eden St.

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Morrell Park Recreation Center

2651 Tolley St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center

1201 Pennsylvania Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center

835 Allendale St.

12:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Mora Crossman Recreation Center

701 Rappolla St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center

2601 E. Baltimore St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Middle Branch Recreation Center

201 Reedbird Ave.

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Solo Gibbs Recreation Center

1044 Leadenhall St.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Woodhome Recreation Center

7310 Moyer Ave.

12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Cahill Recreation Center

4001 Clifton Ave.

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

Enoch Pratt Free Library locations [secure-web.cisco.com] will be open, Thursday July 2, for residents seeking relief from the heat. (All library facilities will be closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 for the holiday.)

Extreme Heat Information and Safety Resources

The Baltimore Police Department urges all residents to take precautions to protect themselves and those most vulnerable to heat-related illness.

The Baltimore Police Department is committed to working with public safety partners to ensure the health and safety of our communities throughout this period of extreme heat.

The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported two heat-related deaths in Baltimore City for 2026.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.

For more information on declared Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days, visit the Baltimore City Health Department’s website [secure-web.cisco.com]and on social media: Facebook @BaltimoreHealth and Instagram @Baltimorehealth. Additional information may also be found via the Baltimore City 311 line, and with local news media.