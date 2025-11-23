Baltimore cyclists race to fight hunger in annual Cranksgiving scavenger hunt event

BALTIMORE — Baltimore cyclists are gearing up for Cranksgiving, an 11-year tradition that combines biking with fighting hunger during the holiday season.

BikeMore, a local cycling advocacy organization, hosted the annual event with about 350 riders participating in what organizers describe as a scavenger hunt on wheels. Cyclists race to different grocery stores throughout Baltimore to purchase food items before competing teams can clear the shelves.

"In Baltimore, Bike Moore has been hosting Cranksgiving for 11 years. We've got about 350 riders today, and so they'll go out to different grocery stores, buy a bunch of food, and donate them to our food partners at the Franciscan Center and Moveable Feast," said Jed Weeks, executive director of BikeMore.

The competitive element adds excitement to the charitable mission. Participants receive lists of specific items to purchase at designated stores, creating a race against time and other teams.

"So you literally have to go to this grocery store to get these items, go to that grocery store to get those items, and hopefully the 5 teams haven't beaten you there and gotten everything out the aisle. So it's really exciting," said Shaka Pitts, a Cranksgiving cyclist.

The event typically generates significant donations for local food assistance programs. Weeks said the riders usually collect a couple thousand pounds of food, which they transport by bicycle to partner organizations including the Franciscan Center and Moveable Feast.

This year's event comes at a time when organizers say the need for food assistance has increased dramatically.

"It's been really touch and go over the last year or so, right? Funds haven't been coming in or threatened to not be coming in the way they used to," Weeks said.

Ellen Sheridan, another participating cyclist, pointed to potential changes in federal programs as contributing factors to increased food insecurity.

"Because of some of the federal layoffs and maybe some of the changes in SNAP benefits, I think there may be some, a lot of families out there, we take it for granted we're gonna have a lovely Thanksgiving dinner and not everybody has that advantage and benefit," Sheridan said.

