Baltimore Cycling Classic returns after two-year hiatus with world-class field

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will host a major international cycling event for the first time in two years as the Maryland Cycling Classic returns with a sold-out field of elite competitors.

The race features Tour de France participants, world champions and Olympians from 30 countries competing on a challenging route that showcases Baltimore's diverse neighborhoods and historic landmarks.

The women's race begins around 8:30 a.m., covering nearly 72 miles through the city. The men's race follows with a total distance of just over 107 miles.

Participants will start at Harbor Point before traveling through Roland Park and returning to the Inner Harbor. The route is designed to highlight Baltimore's beauty to an international audience.

"We're gonna come across the cobbles we're gonna go through the neighborhood Frederick Douglass spent time in. We're gonna come around Patterson Park in East Baltimore. We're gonna wrap around the Washington Monument where they met for fox hunts. That was the country 100 years ago and we're gonna come up Northern Parkway past the oldest seminary in Baltimore whipping down Roland Ave," an organizer said.

The event coincides with other major Baltimore attractions, including the Orioles marking 30 years since Cal Ripken broke baseball's ironman streak and a sold-out concert at CFG Bank Arena.

Extensive road closures will be in effect from 3 a.m. until about 6 p.m. to accommodate the race route.

