Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore County Police help rescue loose cow from I-695

Untitled design - 2026-10-21T175237.153.png
Baltimore County Police
Untitled design - 2026-10-21T175237.153.png
WMAR-2 Latest Headlines and Weather: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026
Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore County Police responded to a call of the bovine variety on Wednesday after a cow got loose in a Pikesville neighborhood.

According to the department, officers responded to the area to find the animal in the woods before it made a trip onto I-695.

Officers used roped to wrangle the off the roadway and quickly identified its owner.

"The cow remained in custody until another farmhand arrived on scene with a trailer to transport the subject from the scene," the department said on social media.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR