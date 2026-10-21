Baltimore County Police help rescue loose cow from I-695

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore County Police responded to a call of the bovine variety on Wednesday after a cow got loose in a Pikesville neighborhood.

According to the department, officers responded to the area to find the animal in the woods before it made a trip onto I-695.

Officers used roped to wrangle the off the roadway and quickly identified its owner.

"The cow remained in custody until another farmhand arrived on scene with a trailer to transport the subject from the scene," the department said on social media.