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Baltimore could create a standalone water and wastewater department as soon as 2029

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — A big change could be coming to how Baltimore manages its water system.

City leaders want to create a separate department dedicated to water and wastewater services.

Right now, those services operate under the department of public works.

A standalone department would help manage the system more efficiently, improve financial oversight, and better serve the region.

"By separating the utility into a separate department, we believe that this is going to help us collaborate better regionally," says Matthew Garbark, director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

"As I mentioned, we support not just Baltimore City but the entire Baltimore metropolitan region, 1.8 million customers."

If approved by voters next year, the new department would take effect in 2029.

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