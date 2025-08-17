Baltimore communities unite to provide school supplies to prep students for new school year

BALTIMORE — In the blink of an eye, Baltimore's students will be headed back to school, and communities are working together to make sure kids have what they need.

Bethel AME Church hosted a back-to-school block party offering fresh food, school supplies, uniforms, and mental health resources to help families prepare for the upcoming academic year.

"We have school uniforms, we have mental health resources here, so we are concerned about the total person's prosperity—body, soul, and spirit. This is why we're here," says Jamel Strong, a youth pastor at Bethel AME Church.

The event focused on setting families up for success by meeting them where they are.

"Understanding that our city has had a legacy of harm, right, that there's been a lot of systemic things that have happened to families, to communities, and how do we get at the root causes of what some of the social problems that we see today and so really not blaming the individuals and families but really looking more at a wider context, so really getting at the OK, where can we meet people where they're at and provide a service that is not shameful or blaming," says Stacey Wilson, a clinician and and practicum instructor at Family Connections Baltimore.

The block party created a fun atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy while providing essential resources.

Just a stone's throw away, families lined up—some waiting for hours—for free back-to-school shoes at the DTLR Give a Soul, Save a Soul event.

"It's hot. I'm tired. I feel tired," said one child waiting in line.

Despite the heat, children remained enthusiastic about the opportunity.

"And you don't spend a lot of money even if you're not broke," said another child at the event.

Even with 3,000 shoes available, the event ran out of kids' sizes just a few hours after opening.

