BALTIMORE — YouthWorks is building up Baltimore's young people for the future.

On Friday, city leaders MOED Director MacKenzie Garvin, Esq., Councilman Jermaine Jones and Deputy Secretary Angela Cabellon visited the Wide Angle Youth Media Studio.

Participants showed off their creativity and teamwork skills by creating a collaborative mural through collages.

Baltimore City workers visit YouthWorks participants on-site Baltimore City workers visit YouthWorks participants on site

The organization pairs young people with paid work opportunities.

"I've never experienced anything like this, photo shoots, like, it's always been something I wanted to do, or taking photos. So having access to this kind of material and this setting is inspiring and makes me want to do photography more," YouthWorks participant Leila Laboy-Carrera said.

The tour helps city leaders see young people in action and gives them the opportunity to see how the program is preparing young people for the workforce.