Baltimore City to put water, wastewater agency plan on ballot

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore City leaders announced Friday a proposal for a charter amendment to separate the Bureau of Water and Wastewater from the Department of Public Works.

City Councilmembers Ryan Dorsey and Odette Ramos are sponsoring the charter amendment, which is supported by Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Zeke Cohen, and Comptroller Bill Henry.

"We have analyzed the future needs of our water system, and believe that establishing this new standalone agency is the best way to protect this critical asset," said Scott.

Baltimore City's water system not only handles water and wastewater for the city but also serves surrounding areas, totaling 1.8 million customers.

"This next stage in DPW's transformation reflects where modern public utilities are headed and where Baltimore must go to meet the demands of the future," said DPW Director Matthew Garbark.

In 2023, the state established the Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force, which recommended the creation of a stand-alone agency for water and wastewater in its final report.

"Baltimore's water and wastewater system is one of the largest and most complex operations in city government," said Cohen, "and residents across the region deserve a governance structure that matches that scale."

Garbark added that this will bring Baltimore in line with the majority of cities in terms of water governance practices and could enhance the regional collaboration.

The current agreement with Baltimore County dates back to 1972.

City leaders also hope that this move will increase financial transparency by giving the agency its own independent financial system and making the water system more accessible on city websites.

If the charter amendment is approved by Baltimore City voters in the general election this fall, the stand-alone agency could be established by the end of 2028.