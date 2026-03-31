Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates campaigns for a second term in an unopposed reelection bid

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is running unopposed for reelection.

WATCH: Ivan Bates campaigns for second term as Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates campaigns for second term as Baltimore State's Attorney

People gathered to support Bates tonight as he continues his campaign for a second term.

Bates said he is proud of the work his office has accomplished during his current term. Going forward, he wants to continue working with other city agencies to keep communities safe.

"We want to really focus on making sure the children are safe, making sure our community is safe, and we just wanna continue to be a part of the decision and part of the process," Bates said.

"But we know we're not the only piece of the puzzle to be successful, but we wanna be able in the state's attorney's office to do our part as well."

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