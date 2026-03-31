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Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates campaigns for a second term in an unopposed reelection bid

Ivan Bates
Brian Witte/AP
Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates speaks speaks at a news conference on Sept. 28, 2023, in Baltimore. A Baltimore grand jury has indicted a teenager and his parents on allegations they brought a gun to a public high school campus and beat up a student shortly before classes were scheduled to begin. The indictments say the attack on Oct. 27 escalated into a shootout between the son and another student that left three young people wounded. Bates questioned how the city is supposed to reduce youth violence if parents are active participants. (AP photo/Brian Witte, file)
Ivan Bates
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is running unopposed for reelection.

WATCH: Ivan Bates campaigns for second term as Baltimore State's Attorney

Ivan Bates campaigns for second term as Baltimore State's Attorney

People gathered to support Bates tonight as he continues his campaign for a second term.

Bates said he is proud of the work his office has accomplished during his current term. Going forward, he wants to continue working with other city agencies to keep communities safe.

"We want to really focus on making sure the children are safe, making sure our community is safe, and we just wanna continue to be a part of the decision and part of the process," Bates said.

"But we know we're not the only piece of the puzzle to be successful, but we wanna be able in the state's attorney's office to do our part as well."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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