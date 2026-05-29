BALTIMORE — While deadly violence is down in Baltimore, there are still victims, and they are not being forgotten.

On Friday, Baltimore City Schools honored four students who have died from gun violence since last May.

Four Young Lives Remembered: Baltimore City Schools honor gun violence victims Baltimore City Schools honors four students lost to gun violence

Those students were: 14-year-old Michael Hitchens III, 15-year-old Ty'onna Pierce, 16-year-old Jaythan Day, and 17-year-old Breontae Mosley.

"These four young people are more than numbers," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "They were somebody's son or daughter, someone's student, someone's best friend, someone who helped someone get on the best bus every day when they didn't want to do this. Young people who unfortunately, due to the actions of others, will never grow into the best version of themselves."

In 2025, six children in City Schools died from gun violence.