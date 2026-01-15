BALTIMORE — Two out of three Baltimore City Public Schools will live to see another year.

WATCH: Baltimore City School Board votes to close one school, while saving two others Baltimore City School Board votes to close one school, while saving two others

Renaissance Academy, Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School, and Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys were all on the chopping block to be closed.

The reasoning for the proposed closures ranged from low enrollment, poor student achievement, and poor financial standing.

However, the Baltimore City Public Schools' Board of Commissioners voted to defer closing two schools, Dallas Nicholas and Renaissance Academy.

For Dallas Nicholas, some board members were worried about the loss of vital special education programs at the school.

Members questioned how the closure and the proposal to spread those programs among other schools would affect that portion of the student population.

For Renaissance Academy, the board deferred the decision, seeking further study, including looking at changing Renaissance to an alternative school.

When the board finally came to the decision of whether or not to close Baltimore Collegiate, some members had pressing questions about the finding that student achievement at the school is poor.

Members specifically wanted to see grade data between the boys at the schools and the boys at other institutions in the district.

But ultimately, the majority of board members voted to close the school, saying the financial and student achievement shortcomings were too much to overlook.

The proposed closing of both Dallas Nicholas and Renaissance Academy has been deferred to the board's next annual review next year.