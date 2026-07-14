BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has partnered with the Food Recovery Network to distribute thousands of dollars worth of fresh produce to summer camp families.

On Monday, the organizations handed out fruits and vegetables to about 80 families at the C.C. Jackson Recreation Center.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks teams up with Food Recovery Network to feed families this summer Baltimore partnership gives fresh produce to summer camp families

Erin Price, the Food Recovery Network's director of stakeholder engagement, said the effort is especially important during the summer months.

"We know that in Baltimore City, the public schools there are 68 thousand students that rely on free and reduced lunches and so without that programming during the summertime, its even more important that were activating it at this time just to kind of help fill that gap and fill that need," said Erin Price, Director of Stakeholder Engagement with the Food Recovery Network.

The food giveaway continues Tuesday. The Food Recovery Network will be outside the Cahill Recreation Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.