Baltimore City Rec & Parks launches @410Teenz Instagram page as online hub for teens

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Rec & Parks is creating an online teen hub.

It's a new Instagram page called @410Teenz.

Officials say it will serve as a one-stop shop for teens to find:

Programs and activities

Special events

Community resources

Volunteer opportunities

Recreation center happenings

Exclusive teen announcements

In essence, this is an easy way for teens to find fun stuff to do.

In addition, registration announcements for the Rec & Parks teen pool parties will be shared on @410teenz, along with other events throughout the year.