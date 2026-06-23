Baltimore City Rec & Parks launches @410Teenz Instagram page as online hub for teens

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Rec & Parks is creating an online teen hub.
It's a new Instagram page called @410Teenz.
Officials say it will serve as a one-stop shop for teens to find:
- Programs and activities
- Special events
- Community resources
- Volunteer opportunities
- Recreation center happenings
- Exclusive teen announcements
In essence, this is an easy way for teens to find fun stuff to do.
In addition, registration announcements for the Rec & Parks teen pool parties will be shared on @410teenz, along with other events throughout the year.