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Baltimore City Rec & Parks launches @410Teenz Instagram page as online hub for teens

Baltimore City Rec & Parks launches @410Teenz Instagram hub for teens
<i>Baltimore City Rec &amp; Parks</i>
<i>Baltimore City Rec &amp; Parks launches @410Teenz Instagram hub for teens</i>
Baltimore City Rec & Parks launches @410Teenz Instagram hub for teens
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Rec & Parks is creating an online teen hub.

It's a new Instagram page called @410Teenz.

Officials say it will serve as a one-stop shop for teens to find:

  • Programs and activities
  • Special events
  • Community resources
  • Volunteer opportunities
  • Recreation center happenings
  • Exclusive teen announcements

In essence, this is an easy way for teens to find fun stuff to do.

In addition, registration announcements for the Rec & Parks teen pool parties will be shared on @410teenz, along with other events throughout the year.

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