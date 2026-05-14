Baltimore City leaders share tips to stay cool as summer heat approaches and city pools open May 23

After a wicked winter and an unpredictable spring, the heat is on its way!

Baltimore shares heat safety tips ahead of summer season Baltimore shares heat safety tips ahead of summer season

Baltimore City leaders are ready for it.

Joey Henderson, the director of the office of emergency management, has shared some tips on staying cool.

"Make a plan," Henderson says.

"Identify places where you can spend time in an air-conditioned environment. If you have air conditioning, now's the time to ensure that the air conditioner works properly before the heat rises."

If you do not have air conditioning or an event of a power outage, know where you need to go to cool down.

Additional suggestions include home prep with weatherstripping around doors and windows and using sun-blocking curtains to keep the heat out.

City pools will be back in action on Saturday May 23rd.