Baltimore City fire department empowers young women through two-day camp

BALTIMORE CITY, Md. — Baltimore City is trying to ignite a spark to inspire the next generation of female firefighters.

Camp Spark is a two-day learning experience for young women to train along side Baltimore firefighters and EMS workers, according to the department.

Participants go through realistic hands on activities such as hose handling, CPR training and live firefighting simulations.

Baltimore City Fire Deputy Chief Khalilah Yancey said the programs goal is to empower young women that feel discouraged from becoming firefighters.

She explained that many women go into the program wanting to be an EMS worker because they believe that they do not have the right build for a firefighter.

"Sometimes for women it's just a different technique. Sometimes you just have to learn that you need upper body strength and different things like that. You can do everything within this job. You just have to have the the umph to want to do it," Yancey said.

The camp also encourages young people to give back to their community and teach those close to them about fire safety, the deputy chief said.

Yancey said she hopes the skills learned will last a lifetime.

"You can't, you can't be what you can't see, right? So this is a good introductory way for women to know that they can be a firefighter as well," Yancey said.