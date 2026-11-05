Baltimore City fights proposed BGE surcharge that could add $9 a month to residents' utility bills

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is formally opposing a proposed BGE surcharge that could add about $9 a month to utility bills for customers in the city.

The city filed its opposition with the Maryland Public Service Commission Wednesday, asking regulators to reject the surcharge.

BGE requested the surcharge after Baltimore approved higher fees for companies using the city's underground conduit system.

As WMAR-2 News previously reported, BGE estimates the change will cost the utility about $50 million more a year. BGE argues customers outside Baltimore should not have to absorb costs associated with the city's conduit system.

Baltimore officials argue the surcharge unfairly targets city residents and say the higher conduit fees are needed to maintain and improve the aging underground system.

"It is unconscionable that BGE is targeting Baltimoreans with this surcharge at a moment when families are struggling with higher costs across the board," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The surcharge is separate from BGE's pending request for a $156.1 million increase in electric base rates. That proposal could add about $8 a month to the average residential customer's bill if approved.

Council President Zeke Cohen said the two proposals combined could cost the average Baltimore customer about $200 more a year.

The Public Service Commission will decide whether to approve the proposed rates.

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