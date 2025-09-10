Baltimore City District courthouse relocating to new location

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City District courthouse located on East Fayette Street, also known as the Civil Building, will be moving its operations to a new courthouse.

It will be moving to a new courthouse located at 500 North Calvert Street.

The courthouse on Fayette Street will close at 4:30 p.m., on October 10, and will reopen at 500 North Calvert Street at 8:00 a.m., on October 14.

It will close permanently, and all judges, commissioners and Judiciary employees will relocate to the new district courthouse at the North Calvert Street location.

All services provided at the East Fayette Street District courthouse, and the North Charles Street commissioner’s station, will be provided at the North Calvert Street location.

