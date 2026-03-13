BALTIMORE — From high gas bills to safety, Baltimore City Council says it’s time to hold BGE accountable.

Expensive BGE bills still drain the wallets of Baltimore residents like Tee Hardy.

“The choice was going to the grocery store or paying BGE. I have six kids and a husband who is disabled," Hardy said. “I chose BGE this month.”

On Thursday Baltimore City Council came together to address the issue.

“They tear up the streets, we pay their bills, and their shareholders profit. And the reality is that our bills are skyrocketing," said Council President Zeke Cohen.

However, Cohen pointed out that one important party was missing.

“BGE doesn’t have enough respect for the people that pay their bills to show up tonight.”

BGE Senior Manager of Communication Nick Alexopulous spoke ahead of the meeting, saying they were willing to come if Cohen invited other parties, including the Maryland Public Service Commission, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, American Gas Association, PJM Interconnection, and gas generation and supply entities.

Alexopulous said Cohen told them no.

“Because this hearing is narrow, repetitive, and reductive, we chose not to participate. It is political theater," he told reporters.

The rising cost of gas and energy delivery, which BGE controls, was the main topic Thursday night.

“The distribution rates that a customer pays on their bill reflect the vital investments that we make every day that the folks behind me are working on every day to maintain the safety and reliability of the system," Alexopulos said.

It leaves neighbors and council members worried if BGE will go for another multi-year rate plan.

Maryland’s People’s Counsel David Lapp told the council that if they do, he'll push for a higher standard.

“If a new multi-year rate plan is proposed by BGE, which to be clear we oppose because we think it’s difficult if not impossible to have a multi-year rate plan or forecasted rate plan that will actually bring customer benefits," Lapp said.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos said that she thinks BGE owes the city government a check when it comes to resources they've had to use for safety.

“There’s a lot of people using space heaters, completely unsafe. I know of at least one person who has died in a fire because of it. That is BGE’s fault.”

Cohen said that in the next coming weeks, the council will introduce legislation to hold BGE accountable.