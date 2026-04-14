Baltimore City Council member releases his own plan to dismantle open-air drug markets in the city

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council Member Mark Conway is taking matters into his own hands to stop open-air drug markets in Baltimore.

Baltimore council member releases plan to stop open-air drug markets Baltimore council member releases plan to stop open-air drug markets

Conway is releasing his own plan to dismantle the markets after waiting more than a year for a coordinated city strategy. He calls the plan a starting point built on months of talks with community leaders.

The goal is to stop neighborhood decay and address addiction.

"I've personally come into contact with a number of folks who have overdosed in front of my office. Fortunately, we had naloxone nearby, or we had an emergency responder there get there in time," Conway said.

"But we know this is an issue that we're struggling with in our communities, and it's incumbent upon us as members of the city council and the mayor and the council president to figure out what we can do to resolve those issues," Conway said.

Conway is asking the mayor and city agencies to look beyond politics and work together on the plan.