Baltimore City Council committee advances bill to pause new data center development for one year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council has advanced a bill that would temporarily halt new data center development in the city.

Baltimore committee advances data center moratorium bill Baltimore committee advances data center moratorium bill

The move is about protecting people from rising energy costs and other impacts.

The proposal would create a one-year moratorium on new data centers while the city studies their effect on energy costs, the environment, and neighborhoods.

Council president Zeke Cohen says Baltimore should not rush into projects that could put more pressure on people already struggling with high BGE bills.

Supporters raised concerns about power demand, water usage, air quality, and noise, while business groups warned the city should also be careful not to hurt future investment or job growth.

Business groups warned the city should also be careful not to slow future investment, while environmental advocates pushed for even stronger restrictions.

The committee approved several changes to the bill—including a required study, community input, and a one-year sunset on the moratorium.