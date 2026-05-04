Baltimore City apprenticeship program holds fourth annual graduation ceremony today

BALTIMORE — They are learning in the classroom and on the job.

Baltimore City apprenticeship program holds 4th graduation Baltimore City apprenticeship program holds 4th graduation

Today members of Baltimore City's apprenticeship program graduated.

It's the fourth year of the program, and according to Mayor Brandon Scott, it's come a long way.

"Four years ago, in the first year of this program, there was literally me and two students at this celebration," says Mayor Scott.

"It was held at a restaurant in Little Italy. Today, clearly there are much more than two of you."

This year, students graduated from programs such as nursing and phlebotomy.

Victoria Martinez is a Dunbar student who did more than 300 hours of phlebotomy work in addition to her high school courses.

She had nothing but praise for the apprenticeship program.

Victoria Aguilar Martinez, a Dunbar student who is a phlebotomy apprentice at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

"Looking back now, I'm really glad I took this opportunity even when I was unsure, even when I doubted myself," says Martinez.

"Because of this program, I've grown not just in skill but in confidence, resilience, and my understanding of what it truly means to care for others."