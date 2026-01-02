Baltimore celebrates historic low homicide rate as residents share mixed feelings on safety

BALTIMORE — Baltimore achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with its lowest homicide count on record and 100 fewer non-fatal shootings compared to 2024. But as the city enters 2026, residents have varying perspectives on whether they actually feel safer in their daily lives.

Sydney Clayton, a Fells Point neighbor, said the city's reputation doesn't match her personal experience.

"There is obviously a stigma when people talk about Baltimore and I don't feel that whenever I am around here. I don't intentionally walk alone at night but other times where I've had to I feel safe," Clayton said.

Clayton praised the declining crime statistics.

Day Gilmore, who has lived in Columbia for more than 40 years, said he's proud to see Baltimore improving after years of challenges.

"Its a great city to live in honestly and I've been here for 40 something years and I've never been scared to walk down my street I'm a big guy but like a lot of the times its like can we tighten up?" Gilmore said.

The last three years have shown improvement, which city leaders like Mayor Brandon Scott say explains why the numbers continue to decline.

Liz Moormann, who lives and works in Fells Point, an area that has faced ongoing safety concerns despite the improved statistics, said she has noticed increased community care among residents.

"There is a huge community here and we look out for each other and everything always make sure that you know hey you need a person to walk home with you even if there is a stranger on the street I feel like its a pretty good interaction. I've had people, well I walk home at 4 a.m. from work so I'm going the other way, 'hey are you okay?' And stuff like that so I feel generally safer," Moormann said.

While most residents remain optimistic about maintaining the low homicide rate in 2026, Kami Slaughter emphasized the importance of city leaders staying connected to their communities.

"I think that like being active in the community, being more active can contribute to understanding what's going on apposed to being above it and trying to dictate what happens," Slaughter said.

Mayor Scott plans to expand his group violence reduction strategy into the four remaining police districts, beginning with the Northern District. Many residents interviewed said they believe this strategy is working for the city.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.