BALTIMORE — Businesses throughout Baltimore are picking up the pieces after a string of break-ins and robberies.

Baltimore Police say three teens, two 16-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy, were arrested for 13 burglaries in Hampden, the Central District and Northeast District of the city.

Oliver Alak works at Hampden Tobacco.

"This is not the time to rob. Let's put it this way, we're already suffering as is," Alak said.

Hear Hampden business employees sound off on recent break-ins Baltimore businesses picking up the pieces after string of juvenile burglaries

He told WMAR-2 News that the teens broke into the shop about two weeks ago, stealing the register and around $1,000 worth of products, as shown in surveillance video.

It's something he said the shop can't financially handle right now.

"[I'm] frustrated, pissed, everything you can think of. I'm working almost double shifts because the store cannot afford to pay an extra employee to help me out."

Surveillance video from Killers Liquors also shows the teens breaking into the store.

And at the ReLeaf Shop, a black trash bag is used to cover where the teens broke a window.

Alak said he's not surprised.

"To be honest, it has been happening a lot of times. This particular place I've only been here for four months now but I've been working somewhere else in the city and we used to get break-in every other week."

Police say the three teens were arrested on September 26 after officers saw them driving a stolen vehicle.

They were charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, burglary and a handgun violation.

However, two of the teens were released on monitoring.

"I feel like the cops and detectives, they're doing their job it's just no one is holding them responsible or accountable for their mistakes and they're just kids."

He has suggestions to prevent kids from becoming repeat offenders.

"Put them in some kind of program, do something where they can learn from their mistakes, even a home detention."

Detectives are continuing to investigate additional crimes involving these suspects.

Two of the teens, the 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds, have a combined total of 12 prior arrests, including charges for stolen auto, robbery and burglary.