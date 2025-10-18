Baltimore braces for heavy traffic as running festival and protests converge Saturday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents should prepare for significant traffic disruptions Saturday as the city hosts both the Baltimore Running Festival and No Kings Day protests against the Trump administration.

Road closures begin Friday night throughout Baltimore to accommodate what organizers call the largest race day of the year in the city. The closures will affect thousands of participants and spectators, creating challenging conditions for anyone trying to navigate the city.

"It can get pretty busy with traffic and I have participated in the marathon a couple of years which is fun but getting around can be a problem sometimes," said Maria Poole.

Hear from residents as they brace for a stacked weekend in Baltimore Baltimore expects heavy traffic Saturday from marathon, protests

Residents along the racing route have developed strategies to cope with the annual event. One longtime resident has learned to park her car outside past Linwood to avoid getting blocked in for the entire day.

Christine Farb, whose husband has participated in the Baltimore Running Festival for over 10 years, embraces the excitement despite the inconvenience. Her husband teaches at a school near Patterson Park, creating a special connection to the race.

"We love it and then actually he is a teacher at the school on the other side of the park and there is always a nice cheering section in front of the school too so he actually gets to hear a bunch of his students cheering him on which is one of his favorite parts of the race," Farb said.

She adds her own support from the sidelines.

"Usually I take like some signs and hold them up when he runs by like go daddy, go daddy," Farb said.

The festival draws participants and families from across the country. Michelle Toder traveled from Maine with her husband to watch their daughter run in the marathon. Despite expecting heavy traffic, she supports giving runners their day.

"I think its going to be busy but I think cars get the roads 364 days of the year giving the runners one day is not a big ask. Heavy lift for the city hard for commuters but fabulous for the runners," Toder said.

The traffic situation will be compounded by No Kings Day protests happening throughout Maryland, including Baltimore. These demonstrations against the Trump administration will add another layer of congestion for travelers.

"And with the No Kings Day that might be an additional factor especially if people are not participating here but want to participate in DC then its another level of travel," one resident noted.

City officials plan to reopen all roads closed for the race by approximately 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Residents are advised to plan alternative routes and exercise patience while navigating the heavy traffic conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.