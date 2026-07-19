Baltimore-born Phoenix Suns forward Haywood Highsmith brings free basketball camp home for 4th year

BALTIMORE — Haywood Highsmith is back with his 4th annual basketball camp.

Haywood Highsmith brings free basketball camp to Baltimore for 4th year Haywood Highsmith brings free basketball camp to Baltimore for 4th year

The Baltimore-born Phoenix Suns forward is focused on teaching skills and confidence to the youth through the camp which took place over the weekend at Archbishop Curley High School.

Participants' ages in the free camp ranged from 7 to 16.

Saturday featured the older division and Sunday the younger division.

The future hoop stars were able to participate in drills, 5-on-5 games, various other activities and a Q&A session.

Highsmith sees this camp as a direct way he can give back to the city that made him.

"It's only right that I come back to the community," he says. "We are here to make these kids more confident, feel more special, and feel more loved."

