'Baltimore Bop' creator Runitup Jordan finds perfect timing with debut album '2/20'

BALTIMORE — He burst onto the scene as a talented dancer who could just liked to rap in his spare time. Now, Baltimore artist Runitup Jordan wants the world to know he’s going all in on the music.

After building buzz with singles and viral dance moves, the hometown performer has released his debut album — a full body of work he says shows exactly what he can do.

“Rap, R&B, house, club music — whatever you wanna throw in front of me, I can make the song,” Jordan said.

A Release Date With Meaning

When Jordan thinks about perfect timing, he thinks about 2/20.

“2/20 is just a day a star was born,” he said.

February, 20, 2026 is also the day he chose to release his first album — a symbolic launch for an artist with something to prove.

While fans may already know him from previous singles, Jordan believes this project will leave listeners with more than a few tracks in heavy rotation.

From Cookout Vibes to Club Anthems

One standout is “Walk It Out,” a feel-good record Jordan describes as the soundtrack to summer.

“It’s gonna feel like a cookout, summer-type record — outside, pool. It’s gonna feel like one of those feel-good family records,” he said.

Then there’s “Better Than Me,” a high-energy dance track his fans have come to expect.

“I don’t think you’re gonna be able to sit down when you hear that song come on,” Jordan said. “You probably just wanna get up, dance, all types of stuff.”

Making people move has always been top of mind for the performer, who first gained attention for his dance skills before stepping fully into the recording booth.

Baltimore Energy at the Core

No matter how far his music travels, Jordan says his hometown remains central to his sound.

“Being born and raised in Baltimore — it’s a certain energy that comes with it,” he said. “I think everybody in the city carries this energy.”

That energy helped inspire the “Baltimore Bop,” a dance Jordan created that has taken on a life of its own online. Now, he’s pushing things forward with “Bop 2.0,” which plays a major role in the new album’s rollout.

In today’s entertainment landscape, a viral dance can be just as important as a hit single. For Jordan, the two go hand in hand.

“Kids like what’s trending, so as long as they like me, I feel like I’m trending. I’m relevant. I’m popping. I’m lit,” he said. “I just love that they like something positive.”

Doing the Bop — The Right Way

As the dance spreads across social media, Jordan has noticed not everyone gets it right.

“The internet doesn’t really understand what the bop really looks like,” he said.

Jordan has even taken to grading fans from around the world as they post their attempts at the Baltimore Bop, helping keep the movement authentic while encouraging others to join in.

With his debut album now out, he’s betting that Baltimore’s signature energy — and the Bop 2.0 — will carry his music far beyond city limits.