Baltimore beings issuing citations for uncleared sidewalks after winter storm

BALTIMORE — City officials announced citations are on the way for people who haven't shoveled their sidewalks.

According to a spokesperson with the mayor's office, the Department of Housing and Community Development began issuing citations on February 2.

"Given the conditions, we exercised some leniency immediately following the storm, but we have been moving forward with normal enforcement measures beginning this week," Jonas Poggi, spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

The citation comes with a fine that can be up to $100.

If an older adult gets a citation, but they submitted a 311 request for snow removal assistance, they can contact the Environmental Control Board to have the citation waived.

This comes after the mayor's office initially said they weren't issuing citations since the mixture of snow and ice has been difficult to clear.

They encouraged residents and property owners to "do their part" and clear sidewalks "in a timely fashion."

Many areas in Baltimore areas of Baltimore are still experiencing the effects of the winter storm. Bus stops and sidewalks have snow piles, causing commuters to walk in the street.