Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore beings issuing citations for uncleared sidewalks after winter storm

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 5.22.55 PM.png
WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol)
A bus stop at York Road and Notre Dame Lane, across from a now-closed CVS, remains covered in ice and snow on Thursday, January 29.
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 5.22.55 PM.png
Posted

BALTIMORE — City officials announced citations are on the way for people who haven't shoveled their sidewalks.

According to a spokesperson with the mayor's office, the Department of Housing and Community Development began issuing citations on February 2.

"Given the conditions, we exercised some leniency immediately following the storm, but we have been moving forward with normal enforcement measures beginning this week," Jonas Poggi, spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

The citation comes with a fine that can be up to $100.

If an older adult gets a citation, but they submitted a 311 request for snow removal assistance, they can contact the Environmental Control Board to have the citation waived.

This comes after the mayor's office initially said they weren't issuing citations since the mixture of snow and ice has been difficult to clear.

They encouraged residents and property owners to "do their part" and clear sidewalks "in a timely fashion."

Many areas in Baltimore areas of Baltimore are still experiencing the effects of the winter storm. Bus stops and sidewalks have snow piles, causing commuters to walk in the street.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR