Days after the storm, untreated sidewalks create hazardous commute for bus riders

BALTIMORE — The leftover icy snow hasn’t stopped people in their tracks, but it’s certainly made it that much harder to get where they're going.

After the storm has left a mess that can't melt during a days-long stretch of sub-freezing temperatures, bus riders, have been left to tough out precarious situations due to uncleared sidewalks.

At York Road and Winston Avenue, outside of a McDonald's, the bus stop is completely frozen over.

“I came up here to catch the bus. I knew I couldn't get over there, so I walked down here and as I was coming up this way, I fell four times, smashed my face,” bus rider Harold Jenkins said.

Jenkins had to get to White Marsh on Wednesday because he couldn't afford to miss work.

Returning to the bus stop on Thursday, Jenkins decided waiting in the street was his next best option.

Across the city, it's a mixed bag. Some bus stops are cleared. It depends on if the property owner followed city code.

The city can fine property owners for not clearing public sidewalks if they're not clear within three hours of the storm's end, or by 11 a.m. if the snow fall stops between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m.

However, the current mixture of snow and ice has been so difficult to clear, the Mayor’s Office confirmed they’re not issuing citations at this time though have encouraged residents and property owners to "do their part" and clear sidewalks "in a timely fashion."

Khaliq Greathouse, who rides public transport exclusively, found conditions at city bus stops to be concerning and shared his frustrations on his Instagram account, @capturedbykhaliq.

He also captured videos of a disabled person needing assistance to safely get on a bus, where there was no path cleared through the snow.

He feels in these times, the government should be stepping up to address the inaccessible bus stops.

“It shows they don't care about people that take the bus. They don't care about low income people, transit riders, and that's who takes the bus here in Baltimore,” he said. “I know that it's very hard to do this work, you know, but at the same time we definitely deserve the best."

The Maryland Transit Authority reports it's working together with the city to prioritize bus stops used by students or that are a part of multiple bus routes. It is also working to remind hospitals through the Department of Emergency Management to clear stops on or around their campuses.

See MTA'S full statement below:

Our riders and operators are the Maryland Transit Administration’s highest priority. Local jurisdictions own and manage public right of way and, as such, are ultimately responsible for ensuring that roads and sidewalks maintain access for public use. With respect to sidewalks, property owners are required to maintain access on sidewalks adjacent to their property. When winter weather hits the region, this means property owners are responsible to clear snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their building ensuring pedestrians can navigate the area.

While the Maryland Transit Administration places bus stops and shelters onto the public right of way (sidewalks), the agency does not own the surrounding public space. For example, in Baltimore City the agency places stops and shelters through the Minor Privilege Permit process, that permit does not change the responsibility for who is required to maintain the public space. Similar processes exist in other localities.

MTA is working collaboratively with Baltimore City to clear snow from as many bus shelters and stops as possible. The agency is assigning crews to clear snow from shelters and stops, prioritizing ones used by Baltimore City students or multiple bus routes. MTA is also coordinating with the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate messaging to hospitals to clear bus stops and shelters on or around their campuses.

Keeping transit accessible, especially during snowstorms, is essential as many riders rely on buses to reach work, school, medical appointments, and other critical destinations.