Baltimore art exhibit honors Tyrone West and other victims of police brutality at the Peale Museum

BALTIMORE — Let them speak.

This is the message behind a new art exhibit honoring victims of police brutality.

The Peale Museum worked with the West Coalition to create the art exhibit.

It features artworks of Tyrone West and other victims.

Tyrone West died in police custody in 2013.

None of the officers involved in the incident were charged.

To this day, his sister Tawanda Jones continues to bring awareness to her brother's death.

"They might have took them but they'll never take them from our heart they remain in our hearts, and they speak through their artwork today," says Jones.

"My brother was an inspiring artist, and to see his artwork around in a gallery right now is very amazing to me."

The exhibit runs from now until July 26th.