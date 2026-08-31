Baltimore-area travel group among those missing after devastating Nepal flood

BALTIMORE — Forty-seven people connected to a Baltimore-based travel company remain missing after a deadly flash flood swept through parts of Nepal, officials said.

The company said 40 Kailash Yatra pilgrims and seven Nepalese team members remain unaccounted for as search efforts continue. Officials added that all communication with the group was lost at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Officials said most group members were staying at Hotel Kailash in Rasuwagadhi, while others, accompanied by the company's guide, were traveling from the Royal Himalaya Hotel in Syabrubesi to Rasuwagadhi at the time of the incident.

A blog post on the travel company's website stated that CEO Sagar Pandey flew by helicopter to assess the situation and support rescue efforts.

According to Scripps News Group, 80 Americans are among more than 4,400 people unaccounted for after the catastrophic flash flooding through Nepal and areas along its border with China.

Himalayan Glacier posted an update Monday saying its team in Nepal is working closely with family members already there, while additional relatives are expected to arrive in the coming days.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we have also been deeply moved by the number of messages we have received from past Himalayan Glacier guests asking how they can help. So many of you have reached out asking what you can do for the families and how you can support everyone affected by this tragedy," the company said.

Information regarding a fundraiser is expected to be released soon.