Baltimore activates Emergency Operations Center ahead of severe storms with tornado potential Monday

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott says the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 1PM tomorrow, Monday, March 16, ahead of the incoming storms.

This will be done to coordinate a cross-agency response in advance of forecasted severe thunderstorms and the potential for tornado activity.

Officials say these storms are expected to produce winds from 30-80 mph. Significant damage is expected in the form of downed trees and power lines.

In these conditions, there is a chance for tornadoes, with the possibility of them reaching EF-2 intensity.

City officials are urging residents to stay alert and take steps now to prepare for the potential impacts.

City agencies are closely monitoring conditions and coordinating preparedness efforts to ensure a rapid and effective response should severe weather impact Baltimore.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and official city communication channels for updates and be prepared to take immediate protective actions if warnings are issued.

What Residents Need To Know

Residents should prepare ahead of time and review the safety precautions below:

Prepare Ahead of Time

Assemble an emergency kit that includes flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, and necessary medications. Ensure mobile devices are fully charged in case of power outages.

Seek Shelter Immediately if Warnings Are Issued

If a tornado warning is issued or severe winds approach your area, move immediately to the lowest level of your home or building, preferably to an interior room away from windows.

Stay Indoors During Severe Weather

Residents should remain indoors during severe thunderstorms. Avoid windows and glass doors and stay away from large trees that may fall during strong wind gusts.

Avoid Flooded Areas

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in some areas. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Protect Outdoor Property

Secure or bring inside outdoor furniture, trash cans, and loose items that may become airborne in strong winds.

Stay Informed